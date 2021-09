Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained an aggravation of his ailing right ankle in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chubb, who was making his 2021 season debut after sitting out Week 1, exited in the first half. The third-year defender appear to know what happened as he went down, pounding his fist on the ground and throwing his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

