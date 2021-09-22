CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI director: Domestic terrorism cases have surged since 2020

By Ivana Saric
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee Tuesday that the agency's domestic terrorism caseload has "exploded" in size since spring of 2020. Why it matters: The Jan. 6 Capitol riot refocused attention on the issue of domestic terrorism and security, but Wray's testimony points to a trend that pre-dates the insurrection.

