CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks' Jason Myers: Misses key extra point

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Myers made a 31-yard field goal and three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Titans. Myers hasn't missed a field goal since the beginning of the 2020 season, but he has misfired on five extra-point tries over the past 18 games. Sunday's miss was unfortunate considering the Titans would've been forced to try a two-point conversion on their final drive if Myers had connected. Myers will likely be a low-ceiling fantasy option as long the Seahawks' offense continues its efficiency in the red zone.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

A timeline of Josh Gordon’s suspensions upon his latest reinstatement

Josh Gordon is getting yet another chance. The NFL is reinstating the troubled wide receiver from his most recent suspension, ESPN first reported. Gordon could play as soon as next week. Josh Gordon reinstated following yearlong-plus suspension. First, he needs a team to sign him. Gordon last played in the...
NFL
wmleader.com

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

With the consensus No. 1 running back in fantasy football, Christian McCaffrey, suffering a hamstring injury Thursday night that will keep him out multiple weeks, the consensus No. 2 running back will likely miss Sunday’s game. Dalvin Cook didn’t practice all week due to an ankle injury. He’s one of several players whose status is in question as kickoff approaches.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
seattle Seahawks

2021 Week 2 Key Matchups: Seahawks vs. Titans

Sunday promises to be a special one at Lumen Field, with fans back for the first time for a regular season game since the end of the 2019 season. And the Seahawks' home opener should be a good matchup, with the defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans coming to town. Yes, the Titans did lose big last week, but they'll be looking to rebound with a strong performance, and they have way too much talent, especially on offense, for the Seahawks to expect anything but a very tough test.
NFL
FOX Sports

Seahawks vs. Vikings odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

The Minnesota Vikings might be 0-2 to start the 2021 NFL season, yes, but their two losses have been by a combined four points, or just two points per game. Coincidentally, the Vikings are right around 2-point underdogs as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's late window in Week 3. Will this be the week they break through in the win column?
NFL
KOMO News

Pregame Primer: KOMO 4 Keys for the Seahawks to start the season 2-0

It's finally here! The home opener of the 2021 season at for the Seahawks with a capacity crowd likely at Lumen Field. For the first time since 2019, fans will be on hand for a regular season Seahawks game. We had a taste of what it would be like in the preseason, but now it's real.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Titans#Fantasy#American Football
Yardbarker

5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Brutal Loss to Titans

After building a 14-point advantage early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were unable to sustain their lead and allowed 17 unanswered points to the Titans, dropping their home opener by the score of 33-30 in overtime. Unfortunately, they performed poorly for the fans, who got to watch a game in person in Seattle for the first time since 2019.
NFL
USA Today

Titans vs. Seahawks: 3 keys to victory for Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are in a tough spot in Week 2 as they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Not only are the Titans going into a hostile environment against a good team, they are also looking to rebound from the mess that was Week 1 when they got blown out by the Arizona Cardinals, 38-13.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

For the first time in nearly 21 months, your Minnesota Vikings are set to play a game that matters in front of fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time for the 2021 home opener for the purple, as they will play host to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 action in what is pretty much a must-win game this early in the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Myers' missed field goal ends team-record streak

Seattle’s Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal that went wide left late in the second quarter at Minnesota. That ended Myers’ team-record streak of 37 straight field goals made. The streak was also the fourth-longest in NFL history, behind Adam Vinatieri (44), Mike Vanderjagt (42) and Gary Anderson (40).
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Robert Nkemdiche: Signed to active roster

Nkemdiche was signed by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Nkemdiche was released in the final wave of camp cuts by Seattle, though he later landed back on the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the last two weeks, recording nine total tackles while also shouldering a fairly heavy load along the = defensive line. Nkemdiche should continue to serve as a rotational player for the remainder of the season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy