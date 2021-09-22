Seahawks' Jason Myers: Misses key extra point
Myers made a 31-yard field goal and three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Titans. Myers hasn't missed a field goal since the beginning of the 2020 season, but he has misfired on five extra-point tries over the past 18 games. Sunday's miss was unfortunate considering the Titans would've been forced to try a two-point conversion on their final drive if Myers had connected. Myers will likely be a low-ceiling fantasy option as long the Seahawks' offense continues its efficiency in the red zone.www.cbssports.com
