Sports

Gulfstream Park Results Sunday September 19th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

7th-$35,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 45.820, 1:11.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.040. Give Me Two Steps114644-1½2-½2-hd3-½F. Calles47.70. Creative Choice124356-hd4-hd4-34-7C. Sutherland2.60. Super Sniper121299-½105-15-2¼L. Reyes60.30. Line of Honor121510109-½8-56-1½M. Vasquez10.80. Smiling Teufles121485-hd7-17-½7-nkE. Prado30.30. Captain121178-56-26-1½8-7½E. Jaramillo2.60. Ziggy1211067-1½8-29-39-4½C. Torres3.30. Dos Vaqueros121933-15-½1010S. Camacho7.20. 7 (7)Menelik21.6010.006.40. 8 (8)Redjack15.6012.40. 6 (6)Give...

BC-Results ZIA-5-Add

5th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 1:51. Time 1:38.24. Fast. Scratched_Jedi Warrior. Also Ran_Testing the Waters, Mr. Wild Rockete, Awesome K P. $0.5 Pick 4 (7/8-5-3/6-2/7) 4 Correct Paid $31.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $24.45. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $4.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-3-1) paid $4.71. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $11.35.
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Thursday

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f. 2nd_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 3rd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 6½f. 4th_$31,900, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 4½f. Rock Break124Showtime Cat120. Derby Day Dreams120Nocashrefunds120. Eleanors Jack120Whale of a Ride120. 5th_$29,700, mdn spl wt,...
BC-Entries Zia Park

1st_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, . 3rd_$17,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f. 4th_$51,000, alc, 3YO up, . 5th_$44,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 3½f. 6th_$17,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f. He's a Hit123Kris' Wild Kat123. Nextportofcall123Don With the Wind121. Tequila Time121Taino House123. Soulong121Provost123. 7th_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up,...
Finger Lakes Entries, Monday

1st_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. Iwillbefirst122Pam Dorth Andiamo122. Stay Home Mama119Sailor's Treasure121. Inhonorofowenjr122Lilbit Blue122. Sweet Larissa119. 5th_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Unwavering122J P's Song122. Number...
Grants Pass Results Tuesday September 28th, 2021

1st-$8,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:54.670. Winner: BR G, 2, by Coronas Leaving You-Angel Eyez. Scratched: The Streakin Dream, High On Cuervo. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Leaving Angelz124311-½1-1½M. Osuna2.602.602.400.30. One Dashing Rabbit124132-12-¾J. Scriver5.203.805.30. Hop Town Cartel128223-½3-noL. Gonzalez12.4017.20. Hell On Horseshoes1245554-noJ. Figueroa3.30. Blitz Chick124444-hd5J....
Zia Park Entries, Monday October 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Saigon Star (L), 128P. Nieto4-1-1Jorge Morales-Flores12/1. 2Mighty Oaks Magic (L), 128L. Rodriguez3-3-4Efrain Bueno6/1. 3Hotseat , 128A. Medellin5-9-8Fernando Velazquez20/1. 4Its Crunch Tyme (L), 128F. Amparan5-4-4Albert Valles8/1. 5Uncle Gus Boss (L), 128M. Vasquez3-1-4Paul Smith9/2. 6You Buy I Fly V (L), 128O. Cordova3-8-2Richard Sedillo5/2. 7Cartels Joker (L), 128R....
BC-Results Indiana Downs-2-Add

2nd_$17,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 3:01. Time 1:42.22. Fast. Also Ran_Wicked Justice, The Stone Event, Beyondspotlight, Prized Cupcake. Daily Double (4-5) paid $30.40. Exacta (5-7) paid $23.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-2-6) paid $20.61. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $15.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Will Rogers Downs Early Entries, Friday October 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Jnl Water to Wine (L), 124J. Romero7-5-3Mark Buehrer. 3Apollos Second Sign (L), 126F. Fonseca-Soto6-4-2Michael Moss. 5Bully Pulpit (L), 126A. Samaniego1-1-2Ty Blackwell. 6Giorgis Prize (L), 124N. Ramirez3-4-2Raymond Vargas. 2nd-$14,900, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L),. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Change Furr Better (L), 126J. Klaiber2-2-3Richard...
Remington Park Entries, Friday

1st_$36,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6½f. 2nd_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi. 4th_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6½f. Shanghai Silver119Considerit Doneron119. Dragging Main119Kinfolk119. Autocratic119Transcend119. Big Bad Don119. 5th_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO F, 6½f. She's Got Chrome119One...
Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1

Arizona011—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Walker, LA (Interference), 0:52; Dzingel, ARI (Cross Checking), 4:41; O'Brien, ARI (Roughing), 10:59; Los Angeles bench, served by Frk (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:50; Moser, ARI (Interference), 15:13; Grundstrom, LA (High Sticking), 19:05. Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Walker 1 (Kaliyev, McNelly), 8:53. 2, Arizona, Eriksson...
Seattle 13, Oakland 4

A-lined out for Seager in the 8th. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Pinder (15), Olson (35), France (30). HR_Brown (17), off Flexen; Haniger (36), off Guerra; Haniger (37), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Brown 3 (43), Davis (9), France 4 (72), Torrens 2 (47), Crawford (52), Haniger 6 (94). Runners left in scoring position_Oakland...
Indians beat Royals in last home game before name change

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity. Amed Rosario homered and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to...
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

One out when winning run scored. a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. 1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th. E_Altuve (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (30), Choi (13). HR_Y.Díaz (13), off Urquidy; Arozarena (20), off Maton; Bregman (12), off Kittredge; Altuve (31), off Robertson. RBIs_Y.Díaz 2 (64), Arozarena (69), Bregman (54), Altuve (82), McCormick (49), Castro (17).
Tuesday's Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Justin Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Adam Conley on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 10-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Cavan Biggio from the 10-day IL. Optioned...
Baltimore 4, Boston 2

A-grounded out for Vázquez in the 8th. E_Devers (22), Verdugo (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 6. HR_Schwarber (7), off Zimmermann; Renfroe (29), off Diplán; Mountcastle (32), off Sale. RBIs_Schwarber (18), Renfroe (92), Mountcastle 2 (86), Severino (45), McKenna (13). Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Valaika 2). RISP_Boston...
San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Weaver in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Álvarez in the 6th. d-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. e-lined out for P.Smith in the 7th. f-flied out for VanMeter in the 7th. g-grounded out for Mantiply in the 7th. h-hit by pitch for Watson in the 7th. i-doubled for Clippard in the 9th.
