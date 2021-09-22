Gulfstream Park Results Sunday September 19th, 2021
7th-$35,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 45.820, 1:11.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.040. Give Me Two Steps114644-1½2-½2-hd3-½F. Calles47.70. Creative Choice124356-hd4-hd4-34-7C. Sutherland2.60. Super Sniper121299-½105-15-2¼L. Reyes60.30. Line of Honor121510109-½8-56-1½M. Vasquez10.80. Smiling Teufles121485-hd7-17-½7-nkE. Prado30.30. Captain121178-56-26-1½8-7½E. Jaramillo2.60. Ziggy1211067-1½8-29-39-4½C. Torres3.30. Dos Vaqueros121933-15-½1010S. Camacho7.20. 7 (7)Menelik21.6010.006.40. 8 (8)Redjack15.6012.40. 6 (6)Give...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0