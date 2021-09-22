CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IsoRay: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
The State
 7 days ago

IsoRay Inc. (ISR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

