USTR talks trade with China, Mexico, Canada, future partnerships

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. The inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) laid out a lengthy to-do list, but perhaps the most significant achievement was the symbolic restoration of good relations after the damage suffered under the administration of former president Donald Trump. "It's just a remarkable spirit of cooperation and collaboration, and a desire between the United States and European Union to work very, very closely together," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. But the summit also set its sights on forced labor, artificial intelligence, digital privacy and protecting human rights activists online, as well as monitoring foreign investment in key sectors and controlling exports of sensitive products.

