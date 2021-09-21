CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USTR talks trade with China, Mexico, Canada, future partnerships

By SIERRA DAWN McCLAIN Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to state agricultural regulators Tuesday at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting. Tai assured attendees her team is pushing China to fulfill its obligations to buy U.S. farm goods under phase one of a bilateral trade agreement....

www.capitalpress.com

Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
californiaagtoday.com

Vilsack Talks Trade

Vilsack is Optimistic About Phase One Trade Deal with China. The end of the Phase One Trade Deal with China is fast approaching and many are wondering how it will impact trade next year between the world’s two largest economies. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said he’s talked with his Chinese...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Tom Vilsack
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Christmas Tree Supply and USTR Tai Talks Trade with U.K.

**Christmas tree growers expect to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 and a Pacific Northwest heatwave to provide enough trees for 2021 demand. After a tree-by-tree evaluation, growers expect to supply the same overall number of real Christmas trees to the marketplace this season as they’d planned before the crises hit.
INDUSTRY
oilersnation.com

The Nation Network Announces Partnership With PointsBet Canada

This morning, the Nation Network is extremely proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with PointsBet Canada, a premier gaming operator that’s looking to expand its offering into Canada. This new partnership with PointBet Canada marks a monumental day for The Nation Network and DailyFaceoff.com as the network continues to...
NFL
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
NBC News

U.S. plans infrastructure projects in Latin America to counter China initiatives

U.S. officials are touring Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh met with Colombian President Iván...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. The inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) laid out a lengthy to-do list, but perhaps the most significant achievement was the symbolic restoration of good relations after the damage suffered under the administration of former president Donald Trump. "It's just a remarkable spirit of cooperation and collaboration, and a desire between the United States and European Union to work very, very closely together," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. But the summit also set its sights on forced labor, artificial intelligence, digital privacy and protecting human rights activists online, as well as monitoring foreign investment in key sectors and controlling exports of sensitive products.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Canada-China 'prisoner swap' soothes but doesn't resolve tensions

Canadian Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst, author of the book Digital Pandemic and host of the podcast "Global Impact." He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The strange and unpredictable...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

USTR Says Tai, Dombrovskis Discussed Challenges From China, Non-Market Economies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her European Union counterpart discussed common challenges posed by non-market economies, including China, during a meeting in Washington on Tuesday, Tai's office said in a statement. Tai thanked European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis "for helping to build an important...
WASHINGTON, DC
Indonesia
Economy
Agriculture
China
capitalpress.com

U.S. sheep industry opposes UK lamb imports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement that the U.S. is lifting its decades-long ban on lamb imports from the United Kingdom surprised the U.S. sheep industry. U.S. farmers have opposed reopening the U.S. market to British lamb and sheep meat since it was first proposed in 2016. Johnson made the...
AGRICULTURE
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
Sourcing Journal

USTR Talks Trade and Textiles at Milliken and AE

USTR Katherine Tai said she is committed to helping U.S. textile firms uncover market opportunities and reaching new customers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
stjosephpost.com

USTR Tai meets with United Kingdom on trade

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai this week met virtually with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Ambassador Tai emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties between the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The USTR office says Tai discussed USTR’s ongoing review of...
ECONOMY

