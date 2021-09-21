CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Celta Vigo record first victory of the season with 2-0 defeat of Levante

By Alan Feehely
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victory is Celta’s first this season, and sees them climb to 16th in the league table, between Levante and Espanyol. Eduardo Coudet had been under serious pressure in Galicia after a lacklustre opening to the season, and will be grateful for the win. As for Levante, they’re still searching for their first victory. Both sides entered the season with the ambition of pushing for a Europa League spot, displacing Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
KESQ

Cádiz beats Celta for 1st Spanish league win this season

MADRID (AP) — Cádiz has held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in the Spanish league. Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitors the win in Vigo. Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute but the hosts couldn’t find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaídos Stadium. Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sánchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cádiz.
SOCCER
The Independent

Fuel shortage causes host of non-league football matches to be postponed

Several non-league football teams in England have opted or been forced to postpone their midweek encounters due to the fuel shortage throughout the country.Motorists have been panic-buying petrol and diesel at stations, leading to closures in some cases and restricted sales in others.And with funds already tight in the lower reaches of the game, some clubs have chosen to delay their fixtures in the coming days, with the supply chain issues expected to ease off across the next 48 hours or so, according to the president of the AA.That means weekend games should remain in place, where several sides will...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Coudet
Person
Brais Méndez
chatsports.com

Nottingham Forest suffer their sixth defeat in their seven opening games to leave Chris Hughton on the brink of the sack after Middlesbrough secure a 2-0 victory

Fans hurled abuse at the Nottingham Forest directors' box as Chris Hughton's goalkeeping gamble backfired at The City Ground and left him on the brink of being sacked. Goals in each half from Middlesbrough's Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez saw Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with one point of seven games and it would be no surprise if owner Evangelos Marinakis acted before the weekend with Chris Wilder, Steve Cooper and John Terry all mentioned as possible successors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Celta Vigo to stick by under fire Eduardo Coudet

Celta Vigo look set to back head coach Eduardo Coudet despite their poor start to the 2021/22 La Liga season. The Galicians are currently down in 18th place in the table after five games with no wins to their name and just one point as it stands. Coudet ended the...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Seagulls soar to victory to continue their fine start to the season as Foxes fall to their third defeat in five games after having two goals disallowed for offside

The question used to nose on what Brighton might achieve if they ever finished what they started. Now they have acquired that useful knack of converting their chances, it is morphing into one of where it might end. Not so much in terms of football's grander prizes, but more in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Betis#Espanyol#Rc Celta#Rccelta#Europa League#Levantecelta
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Levante 0-2 Celta de Vigo in LaLiga 2021

The match ends at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, after a great storm, Celta de Vigo got their first win of the season. At the beginning, the duel started very evenly, with both teams making some chances, but they were left in the last step to break the zero on the scoreboard.
SOCCER
odusports.com

Monarchs Win 2-0 Against UTSA in First C-USA Game of the Season

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The Old Dominion women's soccer team won their first Conference USA game of the season, extending their winning streak to three after a 2-0 victory over UTSA at the Park West Complex on Thursday night. Head coach Angie Hind said, "This was a big win for...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Matchday 5 in La Liga sees Celta Vigo take on Cadiz at the Balaidos Stadium on Friday 17th September. Ahead of the game we take a look at Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Celta Vigo vs Cadiz: Preview. Both the sides are sitting at the...
SOCCER
Trumann Democrat

Wabash boys soccer shuts out Blackford with 2-0 victory

Wabash’s boys soccer team won their second game in a row on Thursday evening when they hosted Blackford High School in a non-conference match-up that ended in favor of the Apaches, 2-0. The victory moved Wabash to 5-3-1 overall with four regular-season games remaining.
WABASH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Huddersfield 0-2 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban steers side to first win of season

Managerless Nottingham Forest claimed their first Championship victory of the season as they began life after Chris Hughton with an impressive 2-0 win at Huddersfield. Hughton was sacked on Thursday morning with Forest rooted to the foot of the Championship table and while they remain bottom, they managed to claim a morale-boosting victory at the John Smith's Stadium under interim head coach Steven Reid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Wolfsburg suffer first league defeat of season at Hoffenheim

VfL Wolfsburg lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday after taking the lead, suffering their first defeat of the season to drop three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg looked to be on track for another win when Ridle Baku's sensational shot from 20 metres put them ahead in the...
MLS
BBC

Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Visitors suffer first defeat of the season

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move top of La Liga after suffering their first league defeat of the season at Alaves. Alaves, who had lost their first five games of the campaign, took an early lead through Victor Laguardia's header. Laguardia came to the hosts' rescue in the second...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy