San Francisco, CA

Monday Night Weather Forecast With Darren Peck

5 hours ago
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect continued hot conditions on Tuesday, with highs around 80 in San Francisco and inland temperatures well into the 90s. Smoke from wildfires will also be a concern for air quality. Darren Peck has the forecast. (9/20/21)

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
