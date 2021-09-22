CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo, Barceloneta, Camuy, Florida, Hatillo, Manati by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 22:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arecibo; Barceloneta; Camuy; Florida; Hatillo; Manati; Vega Baja FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ARECIBO, BARCELONETA, CAMUY, FLORIDA, HATILLO, MANATI AND VEGA BAJA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat except around and upstream of Vega Baja. A new Flood Advisory will be issued to cover this. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Loma Vista and Brundage. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Hutto, Weir, Granger Dam, Jonah, Waterloo and Hoxie. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the Grey Forest and Helotes areas to generally along the western part of Loop 1604. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Leon Valley, Helotes, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Sea World, Government Canyon State Natural Area, The Dominion, Leon Springs, Lackland AFB, Grey Forest, Fiesta Texas, Scenic Oaks and Macdona. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across the Austin Metro area to Taylor area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Windemere, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Thrall, Coupland, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Shady Hollow and Hornsby Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kimble; Mason The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Kimble County in west central Texas West Central Mason County in west central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen along the Kimble/Mason County line. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yates Crossing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mason FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MASON COUNTY At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. An additional 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, with storm totals of 4 to 5 inches of rain. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilda, Loyal Valley and Us-87 Near The Mason-Gillespie County Line. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MASON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTY At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing as water continues to drain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Odem and Edroy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kimble; Mason The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kimble County in west central Texas Southern Mason County in west central Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams, low water crossings and streets. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mason, Hedwigs Hill, Koockville and Yates Crossing.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mason by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Comal County in south central Texas Central Hays County in south central Texas East Central Kendall County in south central Texas Southwestern Travis County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms generally along a line from Bee Cave to Wimberley to Canyon Lake to south of Kendalia. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Fischer, Driftwood, Spring Branch, Smithson Valley, Guadalupe River State Park, Shady Hollow, Bergheim, Manchaca, Mountain City and Hays. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Love The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Love County in southern Oklahoma * Until midnight CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marietta, Thackerville, Leon, Burneyville, Rubottom, Overbrook, Lake Murray and Courtney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LOVE COUNTY, OK

