Fugees reunite for 2021 world tour

By Buddy Iahn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop icons reunite to celebrate 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking classic album The Score. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of legendary hip hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The rest of the tour will commence November 2nd at United Center in Chicago and will make stops across the globe in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

