Fugees reunite for 2021 world tour

Jason Aldean has learned a thing or two about the music he has made over the past 16 years, but as far as he’s come, Aldean always looks back home to Macon, Georgia. Both where he is from and how far he has taken his signature sound is reflected throughout his upcoming 10th studio album Macon, Georgia. In addition to the new project’s Top 5 smash debut single “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood, on November 12th, fans will have access to nine more new tracks and five live tracks. Over the course of the following months, Aldean will continue to deliver new songs leading into the full release of all 30 tracks – 20 new and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums – on April 22, 2022. The full release will also be marked by a commemorative three disc vinyl set.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO