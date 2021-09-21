Myron C. Cline was born November 8, 1934, in Monroe County, Ohio, to George and Vivian Cline. He died on September 17, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital due to complications of congestive heart failure. He married Mary Yolanda Geldmacher on July 7, 1956, and she survives. Also surviving are son Gregory (Karen) Cline of Findlay, OH; daughter Julia (Arjen) Zeeuw of Burr Hill, VA; granddaughters Diane (Michael) Hastings of Salem, MA; Emily Cline (Anna Hetzel) of Columbus, OH; Melanie Justis (Jarid Lewis) of Colonial Beach, VA; great-granddaughter, Anora Hastings of Salem, MA; and brother-in-law Glenn Geldmacher of Clyde, OH. His grandson, David Justis of VA, preceded him in death.