A NIGHT TO HONOR HOFF

Centennial football will retire the No. 31 of Zach Hoffpauir during a halftime ceremony in Friday night’s game against Hamilton. To ask anyone who has been in Coyote Country for a while, though, the memories of Hoffpauir — who died in May 2020 at age 26 — are far more vivid and varied than his old Centennial football and baseball highlights. They remember his ability to dance to any type of music, impersonate the whole coaching staff, pick up a student he could see was struggling, listen to a friend or crack a joke to ease the tension.