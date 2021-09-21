New Tropical Cyclone Threat Looms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam remains a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic expected to create life-threatening surf and rip currents along the east coast this weekend. Max currently has max sustained winds of 130 mph and its moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. Sam is expected to stay to the northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and then stay to the east of Bermuda later this week into the weekend as a Category 3. Sam is forecast to move into the open waters of the Northern Atlantic. However, Sam is already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles away...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO