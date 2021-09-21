CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tropical Cyclone Threat Looms in the Atlantic Ocean

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new tropical cyclone threat looms in the Atlantic Ocean and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida believe a disturbance moving west from the African coast could be the season’s next tropical depression, tropical storm, or perhaps even hurricane. In addition to tracking and issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Peter, located more than 100 miles northeast of Puerto Rico, and on Tropical Storm Rose, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, eyes are also on this new area of concern located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

