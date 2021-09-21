CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Arnett is Muppets Haunted House’s Ghost Host

By Joe Hennes
toughpigs.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Arnett (Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman) has been tapped to play host to Gonzo and Pepe as they enter the creepy, spooky, altogether ooky haunted mansion of Muppets Haunted Mansion. And folks, with all the celebrity and cameo announcements, we’re pretty sure this is the last one. So get ready...

Will Arnett
#Haunted House#Muppets Now#Haunted Mansion#Muppets Haunted House
