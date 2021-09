Five-O Donut Co. is setting up a squad in Bradenton. Founder + CEO Christine Nordstrom of Five-O Donut Co has signed a lease on 5942 34th Street West Unit #116 Bradenton with Benderson Development to bring its first Five-O to Manatee County. Located in the El Conquistador plaza adjacent to SCF and near MTI and IMG Academy, this newest location will also be the largest Five-O shop yet. At 3000 SF this location will feature a 2000 SF custom designed donut production facility with a glass viewing wall that will serve as a commissary with a 1000 SF built in retail location. Five-O is aiming for a Spring 2022 opening date. In the approaching months as the opening date becomes clear, Five-O will announce giveaways and Grand Opening information on their social media pages. "This newest location is so exciting to me because I'm essentially building the production kitchen of my dreams from scratch. I'm just so thankful for all our amazing staff and loyal fans that love and support us through all our growth," says Nordstrom.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO