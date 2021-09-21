Why Are There NO LUNCHABLES to Be Found in Some Yakima Grocery Stores?
Attention all you hoard-y back-to-school types: There is a Lunchables shortage in America*! This random public service announcement is good for you to know because I thought it was just ME that was having trouble finding some. Apparently, there are NO LUNCHABLES in town, at least not at any of the Safeway grocery stores I've been to. How was I to know Safeway would be out of Lunchables for the past three weeks!929thebull.com
