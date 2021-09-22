It’s official, Ann Arbor: Target opens at 231 S. State Street

A Target location officially opened at 231 S. State Street in downtown Ann Arbor Tuesday, the former location of an Urban Outfitters. The “small format” store, standing at 12,000 square feet, was first announced in December 2020. These scaled-down stores provide a specifically curated selection of goods designed to appeal to students on campus, according to A Bullseye View. Similar stores have opened on college campuses across the nation, including at Michigan State University, New York University and the University of Southern California.