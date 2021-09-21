CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Surveyed South Koreans Want the Government to Tax Crypto

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of surveyed South Koreans support the introduction of crypto taxes, although the minority that is opposed to the measure may still hold important political cards. Per the Hankook Ilbo, the survey found that just over 33% of those questioned said they were actually opposed to the introduction of taxes, with over 55% stating they wanted the government to start taxing crypto traders and investors. The remainder stated they were unsure or undecided on the matter.

