EXCLUSIVE: Chosen Jacobs (It), John Harlan Kim (9-1-1), Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army), Kat Cunning (Trinkets), Sarah Rich (#Like), Scott Deckert (Venom) and Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf) will round out the cast of Purple Hearts, the Netflix YA romance pic starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The streamer also tells Deadline that Grammy nominee Justin Tranter will write and produce the film’s original songs, with Carson co-writing and performing additional music. Purple Hearts is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It tells the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and marine Luke (Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO