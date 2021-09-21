CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marblehead, MA

Marblehead celebrates Climate Week

By Sam Minton
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRpLt_0c3o505W00

MARBLEHEAD — To kick off Climate Week, state and town officials gathered Tuesday afternoon at Hammond Park to announce plans for how the town will be using grant funding to combat coastal flooding.

The town’s grant funding, awarded through the Baker-Polito administration’s Coastal Resilience Grant Program, will be used to make improvements at the Marblehead Municipal Light Department (MMLD), which provides the entire town with electricity, and the facility’s adjoining public parcels along Marblehead Harbor; these parcels include commercial and recreational boating, fishing facilities, and a waterfront park.

Fittingly, the project was announced at the seaside park, which is located next to the Municipal Light Department Building and overlooks Marblehead Harbor. The project will cost $177,703; $131,705 will be funded by grants and $45,998 will be provided by the MMLD.

“The grant funds will enable us to develop short- and long-term plans and actions that will help ensure the future reliable delivery of electricity to Marblehead’s 20,000 residents,” said MMLD General Manager Joseph Kowalik. “As a result of climate change, the harbor now represents a threat to our reliable operations.

“The electric generators are no longer in the building, but one of the four substations in Marblehead, our original substation that provides electricity to our downtown area, remains. So ensuring the substation remains protected from coastal-storm surges worsened by a rising sea level is absolutely critical.”

In 2018, the town completed a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) plan, and developed conceptual adaptation options for public infrastructure in 2020 using funds from a Coastal Resilience Grant.

In the MVP plant, the MMLD was identified as a high-priority, critical asset, which was one of five areas that was at risk for coastal flooding; this was determined through completion of a Massachusetts Coast Flood Risk Model climate-change assessment.

The improvements at the MMLD will include structural retrofits of the building, improved designs for seawalls, nonstructural measures to address coastal flooding and increase coastal resilience along the harbor, and other flood pathways.

With the funding, Marblehead and the Light Department will seek public input while the MMLD looks to adapt with the aim of reducing the risk of flooding brought on by higher tides and greater storm surge.

State Rep. Lori Ehrlich (D-Marblehead) described herself as a veteran when it comes to sustainability efforts. After trying to convince people that climate change does in fact exist, she said, the effort is now focused on mitigating the future effects of climate change.

Town Administrator Jason Silva said that the town has been focused on sustainability efforts for many years now. He said the harbor is an important resource that needs to be protected.

“It’s beautiful,” said Silva. “It’s an important recreational resource in town. It’s also really important for commerce so we’ve really been focused on those initiatives.”

The post Marblehead celebrates Climate Week appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marblehead, MA
Government
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Silva
Person
Lori Ehrlich
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
480
Followers
410
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy