Why one fund manager is bullish on Alibaba and Tencent despite regulatory fears

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions of dollars have been wiped off the market value of China's internet giants as Beijing steps up scrutiny over its tech companies — but one fund manager sees opportunity in stocks like Alibaba and Tencent. He says it's time to "start scaling in."

#Tencent#Tech Companies
