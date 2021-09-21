Broncos' Tim Patrick: Hits pay dirt in win

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick secured three of four targets for 37 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars. With fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, Patrick stepped in and played on 74 percent of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 2. The receiver's score was his second of the season, and it's clear that Teddy Bridgewater is building a strong chemistry with the veteran. Going forward, it is plausible to think that Patrick can continue to be an important part of the Broncos' passing attack, in turn making him an intriguing option in fantasy lineups while Jeudy misses time. The 27-year-old has the chance to build off this early season momentum when the Broncos host the struggling Jets in Week 3.

