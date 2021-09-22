Man sentenced to 30 years in shooting death of his wife

A Jackson County judge today sentenced Larnell McDonald to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his wife Kimah McDonald.

The 64-year-old McDonald was convicted on involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in April 2021.

He was sentenced to 10 years on the manslaughter conviction and 20 years on the armed criminal action conviction. The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.

According to court records, Independence police were dispatched on Aug. 16, 2020 to the 2600 block of S. Arlington Avenue on a reported domestic dispute.

As officers approached they heard a single gunshot. Larnell exited the residence and was detained by police.

Officers found his wife with a gunshot wound to the head.

Larnell stated that the gun accidentally went off.

When police asked why he pointed it at her, he said "I shouldn't have did it."

