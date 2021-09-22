CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MO

Man sentenced to 30 years in shooting death of his wife

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XGFA_0c3o4gus00

A Jackson County judge today sentenced Larnell McDonald to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his wife Kimah McDonald.

The 64-year-old McDonald was convicted on involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in April 2021.

He was sentenced to 10 years on the manslaughter conviction and 20 years on the armed criminal action conviction. The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.

According to court records, Independence police were dispatched on Aug. 16, 2020 to the 2600 block of S. Arlington Avenue on a reported domestic dispute.

As officers approached they heard a single gunshot. Larnell exited the residence and was detained by police.

Officers found his wife with a gunshot wound to the head.

Larnell stated that the gun accidentally went off.

When police asked why he pointed it at her, he said "I shouldn't have did it."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City police find missing girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 2:51 p.m. | Saniya Brock has been found and is safe, according to KCPD. EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl and a man. Saniya Brock, 5, and Robert Montgomery, 30, were last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy