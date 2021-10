Siuslaw volleyball was successful last night as they traveled to Marist Catholic to take on the Spartans. The Vikings won in straight sets. 25-11, 25-17 and 25-15. In the second set the girls rallied from a 13-6 deficit with Zoe Alberty serving 4 aces to help keep the team on top in the set. Hayden Muller had 33 digs and 10 perfect passes on the night according to coach Kari Blake. Marist was the Vikings first league game of the season leading to a 1-0 start in the Sky-Em league. Siuslaw is 4-3 overall for the start of the season.

