Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Franklin Flood Advisory Continues for Eastern Floyd and Southwestern Franklin Counties Until 1115 PM EDT FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Copper Hill... Endicott Check This includes the following streams and drainages Ryans Branch, Roaring Run, Meadow Creek, Pine Creek, Dodd Creek, Meadow Run, Lick Fork, Boothe Creek, Rennet Bag Creek, Pigg River, Beaverdam Creek, Otter Creek and Little River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.