Teen killed in early morning crash near Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – A 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after a car he was riding in careened off of Highway 101 Tuesday morning.

It happened after midnight near Avila Beach Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Andres Candelas was partially ejected as the car overturned and collided with the underside of the over-crossing.

The driver, a 21-year-old from San Luis Obispo, had to be pulled out of the car and taken to Sierra Vista Hospital.

Authorities say the car drifted off the highway going northbound and hit a freeway sign before flipping over at Avila Beach Drive.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash, CHP says.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

