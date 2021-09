The pandemic made all too clear the difference between the haves and have nots when it comes to internet access. While the state has made progress in closing the digital divide, lack of access to high-speed, low-priced internet still stands in the way of opportunities for education, work, healthcare and economic growth for far too many New Jerseyans. Thankfully, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Congress presents an incredible opportunity to fully close this gap once and for all.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO