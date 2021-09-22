CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings Clinic COVID patient: 'I should've gotten the shot'

By Jeanelle Slade
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSfCC_0c3o3N5i00

BILLINGS - On the way to the hospital a month ago, Adam Ptaszynski said he felt like he wasn't going to make it.

“I should have gotten a shot, but I was too stubborn and too stupid," he said recently from his room at Billings Clinic.

He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks before as he and his wife, Patricia, were traveling across the country.

The retired Navy corpsman and National Guard member said he had to be intubated the day he arrived.

"That scared the hell out of me,” he said.

Sedated and intubated, Ptaszynski teetered between life and death.

He spent a full week on a ventilator, two more weeks in the ICU and now that he's COVID free, he's going on his second week in his hospital room.

“The COVID tore me up," he said, "I have to learn how to walk again and move around. I'm too weak. I’m learning how to do a lot of things all over again. And I'm 57 years old. And that's tough."

The Virginia man openly admits politics played a major role in his decision to not get vaccinated, but the fear of dying has him now pleading with others.

“We all need to put our political and our own personal bias aside and get the shot," he said.

In Yellowstone County, 70,187 of the eligible population was vaccinated as of Tuesday, or about 51 percent, according to Montana's COVID-19 tracker. That's slightly below Montana's 52 percent vaccination rate.

As of Tuesday, 107 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Billings' two hospitals. Of those, 90 patients were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Christy Bazter, the Billings Clinic director of critical care, says she's a little hopeless right now.

"We're seeing a young population of patients being admitted, who are critically ill, who we don't know if these people are going to go home and see their families again," she said.

She said more than 90% of the patients hospitalized and in the ICU are unvaccinated at Billings Clinic.

She said hospital resources can hardly be stretched thinner than they already are, and the hospital is well overcapacity.

"So I would encourage people to please think about getting the vaccine to prevent yourself from having to be one of the patients in the ICU when we're out."

For those still on the fence, Ptaszynski said get off the fence: "Get the damn shot.”

*RiverStone Health vaccine clinics.
· September 22, noon – 2 p.m. , Billings Public Library Community Room
· September 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. , RiverStone Health (4 story building)
· September 29, noon – 2 p.m. , Billings Public Library Community Room
· October 5, noon – 2 p.m. , Billings Public Library Community Room
· October 7, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. , Healthy by Design’s Gardener’s Market
· October 12, noon – 2 p.m. , Billings Public Library Community Room
· October 20, noon – 2 p.m. , Billings Public Library Community Room
· October 27, 2 – 4 p.m. , Billings Public Library Community Room

Comments / 9

cress odell
6d ago

They always leave out a huge piece of info when they write these "news" articles. Like, 90% of the people admitted for covid-19 have not been vaccinated, but 100% haven't had it yet. Therefore, they have no natural immunity.

Reply(1)
3
RobertBruce'sKin
6d ago

I bet they also didn't offer him Hydroxycloriquine. They would have let him die without offering him a chance to try something that is working in other countries.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q2 News

Missoula County confirms additional COVID-19 deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports there have been several COVID-19 related deaths in the past week. "Missoula County is sad to announce we have lost 11 residents to COVID-19 in just the past week. This has brought the death toll to 127 residents. The staff at the Missoula City-County Health Department send our condolences to all our local families suffering the loss of a loved one,” a social media post reads.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellowstone County, MT
Health
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Local
Montana Coronavirus
Billings, MT
Government
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Q2 News

Humanitarian Afghan evacuees land in Missoula

Since the turmoil in Afghanistan in August to comments by our Congressional Delegation , to the arrival of refugees, lots of discussions has been generated in Montana. But despite support and opposition, some Afghan evacuees landed in Missoula on Sunday.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billings Clinic#Covid#Clinics#Life And Death#Navy#National Guard#Icu#Riverstone Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy