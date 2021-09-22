CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Officer suffers non-life threatening injuries, suspect in critical condition after Dayton shooting

By Josh Goad
WDTN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department provided an update after a police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting on Ingram Street in Dayton. Matt Carper, interim chief of the Dayton Police Department, said during a news conference that what started as a fraud call led to a senseless, violent attack on a police officer. The officer is stable and suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect is now in critical condition.

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crimes Bureau#Wdtn Com
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy