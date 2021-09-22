CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin offers Monday motivation in leather pants

By Corinthia West
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is strutting around in skin-tight leather pants and dagger stilettos while delivering a little Monday motivation. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist kept her 1.1 million Instagram followers pumped for the working week yesterday, sharing stunning outdoor photos of her latest edgy look, but it wasn’t just the Gold Medal body fans got as Nastia spread a little wisdom.

champagneandshade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Global Citizen Live in Embellished Jumpsuit and Sleek Leather Boots

Jennifer Lopez returned to New York City in sparkling style for Global Citizen Live. The “Jenny From the Block” singer took the stage for a performance in a custom jumpsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. The black one-piece garment featured swirling gold embroidery on its bodice and sides, as well as a deep neckline. Lopez briefly paired the look with a flowing printed robe and sparkling gold baseball cap, as well. When it came to shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of classic black boots. The leather style featured a knee-length height, as well as rounded toes and heels that appeared to total...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nastia Liukin
Person
Christian Louboutin
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces Nautical Style in Sailor Jacket & Navy Blue Two-Tone Kitten Heels for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the set of her new show in nods to nautical style. The “Sex and the City” alum was seen yesterday in New York filming the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” in an outfit that mixed patterns and colors. Parker wore a structured navy blue sailor jacket with gold detailing and layered necklaces, including a New York state pendant chain. She teamed the look with bright red and blue plaid high-waisted trousers with a long-sleeve black dotted V-neck top. Her iconic curly locks were left down in loose waves, and she carried a colorful tote bag. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Channels ‘Hustlers’ in a Fur Coat, Slick Leggings & Swarovski Crystal Work Boots

Jennifer Lopez looked like she pulled a statement look straight off the set of her film, “Hustlers,” while out in New York today. Ahead of her Global Citizen Live performance, the actress was spotted around the city on Friday in a dramatic fur coat courtesy of Coach, for which Lopez serves as an ambassador; similar shearling coats from the label retail for $2,300 on its website. To balance out the statement outwear, J-Lo slipped on a casual set of slick black leggings and oversize sunglasses. As if Lopez’s outerwear wasn’t bold enough, her look also came with a unique choice of footwear....
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is Ready for the Office in an Oversize Blazer, Skinny Jeans & See-Through Heels

Eva Longoria is making us (almost) want to go back into the office this week. The “Desperate Housewives” actress showed off her business-casual attire on Instagram last night, promoting her new tequila brand with flair. Longoria’s look layered a beige oversize blazer with a classic white tank top as well as mid-wash skinny jeans. “We got through Monday! Cheers! (Also can we make Tequila Tuesdays a thing?),” wrote Longoria in the caption as she sipped on her Casa del Sol tequila. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) On her feet, the actress donned a set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Pants#Dallas#Russian#Volition#Christian
thisis50.com

‘The Motivation’ Freestyle | The Motivation Store

“We’ve all been hurt. We’ve all been through pain and most importantly we all overcame it. Take your pain and turn it into a crown. I Look Better Than What I Been Through” • TheMotivationStore.com.
LIFESTYLE
addisonmagazine.com

Faux Leather Looks

Créate amazing new looks with some faux leather outfit ideas! Maintain yourself in style, warm and comfortable without having to go through the uncomfortableness of real leather. Here are some cute faux leather looks. Looking for a cute and bold top? This bodysuit is what you’re looking for then! This...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Play This Fall in a Fur Coat, Skinny Jeans & New DSW Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez is prepping for fall with a little help from her latest DSW collection. The singer and retailer debuted pieces from the new JLo Jennifer Lopez fall ’21 lineup today, breaking out a mix of seasonal footwear at a wallet-friendly price — from $40 to $160 at DSW.com. For the new collection, the “Hustlers” star models everything from thigh-high boots to glittering PVC wedges. Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Has a ’70s-Inspo Moment in Crop Top, Flared Pants and Gold Platforms for Moschino’s NYFW Show

Megan Fox gives a lesson in ’70s influences with her latest look. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was spotted while attending the Moschino spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week today. Fox donned a blue outfit that incorporated a cropped button-down top and flared trousers. For the shoes, Fox sported a pair of gold platform heels that emphasized the ’70s vibe. When it comes to Fox’s personal fashion tastes, she is known for walking the line of being edgy yet trendy. Her Instagram features photos of her in oversized outerwear, intricate bodysuits and lacy separates. Fox typically slips on chic pumps, sandals and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FanSided

FanSided

152K+
Followers
344K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy