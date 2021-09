Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia hosts its 2021 Raise the Region, a virtual event that will be live-streamed and will include an online auction and opportunities to engage and connect with our community from the comfort of your home. The theme this year is Building a Community that Works for Everyone, and the event will highlight a record level of giving from the Community Foundation throughout the region.

