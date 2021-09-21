CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Why Are There NO LUNCHABLES to Be Found in Some Yakima Grocery Stores?

By Reesha On The Radio
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attention all you hoard-y back-to-school types: There is a Lunchables shortage in America*! This random public service announcement is good for you to know because I thought it was just ME that was having trouble finding some. Apparently, there are NO LUNCHABLES in town, at least not at any of the Safeway grocery stores I've been to. How was I to know Safeway would be out of Lunchables for the past three weeks!

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Chain Is Closing More Locations This Month

Since opening its first store in 1936, grocery chain Giant Eagle has become an integral part of the fabric of countless communities throughout the United States. Now operating over 400 stores in the U.S., the grocery chain's generous rewards program, high-quality store brands, and gas discounts for customers have made it a beloved destination for shoppers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Food#Beer#Food Drink#Safeway#Lunchables#Khou 11#Shark Coochie Board#Jarcuterie Board
Best Life

This Household Essential Is Disappearing From Grocery Store Shelves

Last year, going to the grocery store was a bit of a gamble. The pandemic had pushed some people into panic-buying, leaving many essential items missing from store shelves. But while it seemed for a moment that those stockpiling days were coming to an end, the Delta variant has shoppers running to stores once again. In fact, one household essential item already appears to be disappearing from grocery store shelves. Read on to find out what you might not be able to find on your next shopping trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco May Never Bring This Beloved Food Court Item Back

It's been over a year without some Costco food court favorites that were taken off the menu when the pandemic began to help streamline operations and to encourage social distancing. At first, it seemed like the acai bowl, chicken bake, churros, and more would only be gone for a few weeks, but here we are still without some—including arguably the most popular item, the combo pizza. Unfortunately, in this situation, no news is not good news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kankakee Daily Journal

4 ways to avoid impulse buying at the grocery store

Perhaps you’ve noticed it’s not easy to get out of the typical American supermarket with exactly what you went in to purchase. Believe it or not, a lot of behavioral science goes into the way that store is designed and laid out with a single purpose in mind — to get you to buy more than you came for. The store’s layout could be costing you money.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
96.9 KISS FM

Why Are Lunchables Disappearing From East Texas Store Shelves

It seems like the list of shortages on things is growing longer each day. In addition to parents potentially facing the reality of a toy shortage this Christmas, a more immediate concern is the fact that Lunchables are becoming more scarce and hard to find too! I'm pretty sure EVERYONE has heard of Lunchables and had them a time or two, if not for school lunch, but as a lunch in the office!
FOOD & DRINKS
WDSU

Grocery stores gradually restock after Hurricane Ida

The parking lots at grocery stores in the New Orleans area were close to capacity Friday afternoon, and fortunately so were most of the shelves inside as shoppers looked to replenish their pantries and refrigerators after Hurricane Ida. But some stores have yet to reopen in harder hit areas, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ekalakaeagle.com

New grocery store opens for business

Back in March, the Eagle reported on what would be the newest addition to Ekalaka's Main Street. The much anticipated opening of Ijkalaka Grocery took place on Tuesday. At an impressive 5,200 square feet, the brand new grocery shares its name (Ijkalaka) with the town's namesake, Ijkalaka Russell, a native Sioux who was the wife of David Harrison Russell.
EKALAKA, MT
NBC Washington

Lunchables Shortage: Kids' Favorite Missing From Some Stores

Where’s the cold pepperoni pizza or the turkey, cheese and cracker kit?. If you’ve shopped for Lunchables and found empty shelves, you’re not alone. Demand for Lunchables is at an all-time high, their maker, The Kraft Heinz Company, told News4. “Lunchables is seeing double-digit growth for the first time in...
FOOD & DRINKS
WAFB

How to save at the grocery store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grocery store prices are still growing. The nation’s largest supermarket by sales, Kroger, reported inflation is running hotter than anticipated in a second-quarter earnings call. This is why we have some ways to spend less the next time you buy groceries. As always, set a budget...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Refill Grocery Stores

Asda's new refill store is located in Scotland. Featuring an extensive range of loose format products, the store allows customers to fill their containers in an active effort to reduce plastic waste in the grocery industry. Alternatively, shoppers can buy reusable containers in-store with the same purpose. The supermarket partnered with a host of the UK's most popular brands such as Kellogg's, Yorkshire Tea, Unilever, and Napolina to provide an extensive range of unpackaged items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sandusky Register

Bring a grocery store downtown

As residents of Sandusky, we are witnessing daily the positive changes in the downtown business district. There isn't a month that passes when you don't see the announcement of a new eatery, apartment complex or future housing development in the area. This past week, there was the announcement of the...
SANDUSKY, OH
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Yakima Herald Republic

New Wilco store set to open in Yakima

The Wilco farm cooperative store at 5801 Summitview Ave. will open on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, the company announced. A virtual ribbon cutting is 5 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m....
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy