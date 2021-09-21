Why Are There NO LUNCHABLES to Be Found in Some Yakima Grocery Stores?

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO