Why Are There NO LUNCHABLES to Be Found in Some Yakima Grocery Stores?

Food insecurity remains an enormous, crippling issue for families across the country. One in four families have experienced food insecurity in the past year, according to NPR. These are families who struggle to get from paycheck to paycheck and stretch their groceries out just to make it through. It’s exhausting and frightening and dehumanizing. And social entrepreneur Jasmine Crowe wants it to end. Crowe has opened a grocery store in a school in Atlanta where families can order food through an app and their kids can bring them home. This concept is about more than food. It’s about dignity.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO