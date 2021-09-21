Coinbase Abandons Lend Feature Amid SEC Pressure
Coinbase has abandoned its plans for its Lend service after a high-profile scuffle with the SEC. Coinbase announced its plans to roll out Lend, a program that would allow users to lend cryptocurrency to others and earn interest on the loan. The SEC took issue with the company’s plans and threatened legal action if it continued. This led Coinbase to engage in what was widely considered an “ill-advised” public war with the SEC, with CEO Brian Armstrong calling the agency’s behavior “sketchy.”www.webpronews.com
