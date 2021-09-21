Coinbase Abandons Lend Feature Amid SEC Pressure

The crypto wallets, which Robinhood says it will begin rolling out next month over time to users on its waitlist, will allow users to trade, send and receive crypto tokens inside the app. The update brings Robinhood an oft-requested feature for crypto users, and brings the app deeper into the crypto ecosystem. Users had previously been able to buy and sell a few cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin and Bitcoin, but had been unable to send those coins to external wallets or receive them from elsewhere.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO