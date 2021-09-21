CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Looking Backward Sept. 21

nny360.com
 10 days ago

Sept. 21, 2011: After sitting lifeless for more than three years, the end is in sight for the troubled West Dam hydroelectric project in Potsdam. On Monday, workers began preparing the dam for the arrival of the long-awaited turbine blades, the final piece needed to get the project up and running. A combination of project delays, malfunctioning parts and a legal dispute with a Canadian turbine company set the highly anticipated project back years.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Tennessee State
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Jacqueline Cochran

Comments / 0

Community Policy