Looking Backward Sept. 21

Sept. 21, 2011: After sitting lifeless for more than three years, the end is in sight for the troubled West Dam hydroelectric project in Potsdam. On Monday, workers began preparing the dam for the arrival of the long-awaited turbine blades, the final piece needed to get the project up and running. A combination of project delays, malfunctioning parts and a legal dispute with a Canadian turbine company set the highly anticipated project back years.