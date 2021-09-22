CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Driggs, ID

City of Driggs declares state of emergency, issues mask mandate

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVvUB_0c3o0s7W00

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After the City of Victor declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, the City of Driggs is now doing the same.

As of now, masks are required indoors in all public places in Driggs.

While announcing the order, Mayor Hyrum Johnson said, "There has been so much misinformation floating around, and it’s led us to the crisis situation we are in right now. People need to understand how serious this situation is and be more cautious about their information sources.”

The order will be reviewed and possibly extended by the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday.

You can view the order HERE.

The post City of Driggs declares state of emergency, issues mask mandate appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In recent weeks, coronavirus cases have once again risen in Idaho, leading to overwhelmed hospitals and school closures. Governor Brad Little spoke to KMVT about the state of COVID-19 in Idaho and what he has to say to frustrated residents. “What is absolutely certain today, may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Victor, ID
City
Driggs, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
BucksLocalNews.com

With trash and yard waste piling up, Northampton Township declares a State of Emergency

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Northampton Board of Supervisors on September 22 passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency in the township to address uncollected trash, recyclables and yard waste piling up in the township. The resolution was prompted by the township’s contracted trash hauler, JP Mascaro & Sons, which...
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis County issues new mask mandate

St. Louis County's acting health director, Dr. Faisal Khan, has issued a new public health order on masks. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the latest mask mandate at a press conference Monday. The new order requires face coverings to be worn by people age 5 and older, vaccinated...
actionnewsnow.com

Newsom declares state of emergency in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Shasta County to help with the response to the Fawn Fire. Last week, the state acquired a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help provide resources to put out the Fawn Fire.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Misinformation#Local News 8
Bangor Daily News

Amid delta surge, New Brunswick will declare state of emergency tonight

MADAWASKA, Maine — New Brunswick should never have lifted COVID-19 public safety measures, one of the province’s top infectious disease specialists said in a news conference Friday. Two months after provincial officials eased mask mandates and other pandemic safety restrictions in New Brunswick on July 30, the province will re-establish...
Argus Observer Online

Malheur County joins others in eastern Oregon in declaring state of emergency over vaccine mandates

MALHEUR COUNTY — Mandates for COVID-19 vaccines for people in certain worker classes to get a shot or provide a valid exemption by Oct. 18 or lose their job are likely to cause a health-care crisis in eastern Oregon. That’s the message from several eastern Oregon board of commissioners this week, including those in Malheur and Baker, who have declared their counties in a state of emergency at their respective meetings on Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Statesman

Sandpoint mayor: We wouldn’t need a federal vaccine order if Idaho governor would act

The COVID surge in North Idaho is dire, and we desperately need Idaho Gov. Brad Little to act. The Panhandle Health District is reporting 300 cases per day and expects daily cases to increase. In the district, 439 have already died with another nine just last weekend. Our hospitals are full and have been authorized to ration care. I fear for the community members I represent. If someone needs emergency medical attention, will they get it? How many more people will die?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Baker City Herald

Baker County declares local emergency, says governor's vaccine mandate will leave agencies unable to respond to emergencies

The Baker County Board of Commissioners approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday, Sept. 22 stating that Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate for health care workers could leave fire departments in the county so understaffed, as workers quit rather than take the vaccine, that they won’t be able to respond to traffic crashes and other emergency calls.
WVNT-TV

Mercer County Board of Health issues mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Board of Health issued a mask mandate on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The mandate applies to all indoor public buildings, effective immediately. Confirmed by Mercer County Commissioners Bill Archer and Greg Puckett, the mandate was approved at a Board of Health meeting held on...
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: It’s time to reconsider state of emergency declarations for sustained crises

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center discusses a study by the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. Sometimes when you see a study you cry tears of joy. This is one of those times. The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law is taking a close look at the extended use of emergency powers across the world, even as the COVID pandemic moves into an endemic phase. Their experts are recommending reforms to emergency powers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hampton Times

Rep. Thomas joins fight to extend state of emergency declaration

Several lawmakers recently introduced legislation to extend Gov. Tom Wolf’s state of emergency declaration following the devastation of recent storms. House Resolution 139 is a concurrent resolution to extend the governor’s disaster emergency declaration in response to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida. A concurrent resolution must be passed by both the House and Senate. The bill was recently referred to the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
NBCMontana

With hands tied, Montana officials issue public health plea

HELENA, Mont. — Health officials in both Missoula and Bozeman are begging Montana residents to wear masks indoors and get vaccinated. The plea came Friday as hospitals in the towns face increasing strain and the state remains without any statewide health mandates. Officials in Bozeman and Missoula lamented their inability...
MONTANA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Greenbrier County issues immediate indoor mask mandate

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WDBJ) - An immediate mask mandate has been issued in Greenbrier County, in West Virginia. The mandate addresses indoor facilities only, saying, “Any individual, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose while inside any building open to the public.”
KFVS12

Kelley school district issues temporary mask mandate

The Shipyard Music Festival is Back in Cape Grardeau after a year off due to the pandemic. Missouri and a number of other states are close to wrapping up a settlement with drug distributors and drug maker Johnson and Johnson. Southeast COVID funds. Updated: 5 hours ago. Students at Southeast...
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy