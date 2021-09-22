What Is Dulce de Leche? Everything You Need to Know About the Sweet Confection
You may be more than familiar with caramel, since its sticky-sweet splendor has made everything from ice cream to brownies to broiled fruit taste a million times better over the years, and it’s pretty ubiquitous on restaurant menus and in products on grocery store aisles. But what is dulce de leche? It’s about time you were acquainted with this unbelievably creamy, caramel-like confection that hails from Latin America. Read on for everything there is to know about dulce de leche, plus some of our favorite ways to use it at home (ya know, besides eating it straight from the can).www.purewow.com
