The state will be opening 120 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics across New York in the next 12 weeks as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s #VaxtoSchool initiative. The first pop-up clinic in the Hudson Valley area will be at the Yonkers Public Library on Friday. Residents can bring their kids from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to get their COVID-19 shots.