Tiger Talk: An early look at Mizzou at Boston College

By Dave Matter
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck figuring out Boston College through three weeks. The Eagles have coasted to victories over a hardly fearsome threesome of Colgate, Massachusetts and Temple. BC outscored its foes 124-31 and has yet to allow a point in the first half. Second-year coach Jeff Hafley already has lost his starting quarterback, but BC features one of the nation’s best offensive lines, an electric playmaker in receiver Zay Flowers and a defense that ranks No. 5 nationally in points allowed, albeit against that soft nonconference slate.

