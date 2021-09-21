Portland chamber has busy year so far

The Portland Chamber of Commerce has been busy throughout the year not only promoting the city itself, but the community as a whole. In April, Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart attended the San Antonio Home and Garden Show and said, “I spoke to hundreds of people telling them all about what we have here in Portland. That event was a little bit of an eye opener for me, I was a little shocked how many people didn’t know where we were and how many people who had been here, but thought they were still in Corpus, so I will be going back to that event next year.”