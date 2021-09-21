CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, TX

Portland chamber has busy year so far

By Paul Gonzales
mysoutex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Chamber of Commerce has been busy throughout the year not only promoting the city itself, but the community as a whole. In April, Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart attended the San Antonio Home and Garden Show and said, “I spoke to hundreds of people telling them all about what we have here in Portland. That event was a little bit of an eye opener for me, I was a little shocked how many people didn’t know where we were and how many people who had been here, but thought they were still in Corpus, so I will be going back to that event next year.”

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

10 of Portland's strangest laws

We've all seen the bumper stickers and signs throughout Portland with the message to 'keep Portland weird.' It seems that the lawmakers of Portland are happy to help out in this regard as there are many bizarre laws enacted in Portland.
PORTLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy