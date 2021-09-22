CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

My 14 year old just started and is making $$$ for his age

By HburgCav Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Can you get parents to volunteer as linesmen? Do leagues sometimes have -- Hoos in da house 09/21/2021 4:29PM. There is a volunteer position where you sit at the corner flag and assist -- HburgCav 09/21/2021 7:55PM. "Club Linesman." Allowed to signal when ball leave field only. -- Wahoos1 09/22/2021...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Can I Make My Son Quit His Travel Sports Team?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Our 15-year-old son is involved in a niche sport. He joined the rec team at 10, made the club team at 11, and the “elite” team at 13. He genuinely loves it, and it gives him so much joy. During the pandemic shutdown, he didn’t participate at all (for obvious reasons)—and though he was bummed, it was so much easier on our entire family. We no longer spent entire weekends driving three or four hours each way to his tournaments. We had our son home with us every night for dinner. He got closer with his two younger sisters, instead of spending every night at practice until after they went to bed. And most of all, we were able to spend holidays together enjoying one another’s company, instead of cramped in a hotel room with another family we dislike, solely because both our kids play this sport.
KIDS
triathlete.com

#MyTri: Lessons From My Seven-Year-Old’s First Triathlon

We’re bringing back #MyTri—where we’ll be letting triathletes tell their stories in their own words. To submit your triathlon story email letters@triathlete.com with “My Tri” in the subject line. When I held my newborn son, I had many hopes and dreams for him, but competing in a triathlon by age...
SPORTS
96krock.com

A 19 year old marries father of two with 42 year age difference

A 19-year old military officer met a 61 year old man through an online dating site early last year and really hit it off even though they share a 42 year age gap. They spent months chatting online and Audrey Cheyenne-Smiley Moon, the 19 year old military officer, kept her relationship a secret from her parents for a long time fearing how they would react. Both her parents were quite a bit younger than the man she was dating.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Da House
sportswar.com

Not my 7 year old or his buddies :).

We asked him if he wanted a t shirt with the new logo . He politely declined. Said the new logos looked dorky. Seems to be the prevailing opinion of many of his buddies. The parents feel the same. They like the V with the Saber underneath it. Navy with the orange .
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy