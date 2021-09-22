Alan Jackson Records New Song With Daughter After Tragic Death Of Her Husband

A few years ago, tragedy struck the Jackson family.

Alan’s son-in-law Ben Selecman was killed in a tragic accident after he slipped on a boat dock, hit his head, and suffered a fatal brain injury. At the time of his death, he hadn’t even been married to Alan’s daughter Mattie for a full year.

And now, Mattie is releasing a book titled Lemons On Friday: Trusting God Through My Greatest Heartbreak that is due out on November 16th. The book chronicles her journey through grief and her struggle to reconcile the idea of a “Good God” in the midst of tremendous heartache.

“This coming weekend will mark 3 years since I lost the love my life; 3 years since the future I’d planned and the marriage I’d prayed for were snatched away.

This week I have had the unbelievable experience of recording the audio of my very first PUBLISHED BOOK – one that charts my pain and struggles and, ultimately, restored trust in Jesus as I’ve grieved Ben these past years.

That’s all I can share about it today, but keep your eyes open later this fall for more exciting details on all God has led me to and through over the past three years. HIS TIMING truly is everything.”

And to accompany the book, she wrote and recorded a song with her father titled “Racing In The Dark.”

“Well, there’s one more exciting surprise on the horizon I can’t wait to share!

Incredibly thankful to have Dad’s support in sharing my story of healing with y’all soon!”

Lemons on Friday will also feature a foreword written by her parents, Alan and Denise Jackson, detailing their daughter’s love story as well their perspective on the tragedy she’s still learning how to endure.

As of right now, you can only get the new song if you pre-order the book.