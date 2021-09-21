Santa Barbara Firefighters Endorse Rowse in Mayoral Race
With the state’s gubernatorial recall election results now settled, the focus of political junkies is now shifting to Santa Barbara’s City Council race. This week, the city firefighters’ union — once upon a time a powerhouse in local politics and now climbing back — endorsed challenger and former city councilmember Randy Rowse, now fighting a six-way battle for incumbent mayor Cathy Murillo’s seat in this November’s election.www.independent.com
