Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Firefighters Endorse Rowse in Mayoral Race

By Nick Welsh
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the state’s gubernatorial recall election results now settled, the focus of political junkies is now shifting to Santa Barbara’s City Council race. This week, the city firefighters’ union — once upon a time a powerhouse in local politics and now climbing back — endorsed challenger and former city councilmember Randy Rowse, now fighting a six-way battle for incumbent mayor Cathy Murillo’s seat in this November’s election.

