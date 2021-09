You’re at an event, enjoying a great conversation with a new acquaintance. Then they ask, “Your name, what’s the origin?” You pause and say something like, “I think it’s from here or there, but not really sure.” You then return the question, expecting them to say something similar. Their eyes light up and their posture changes as they proudly go into great detail of the history of their family, tracing back several generations. You wish you knew your own story, but where would you even start?

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO