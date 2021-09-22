CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New Bedford Youth Baseball City Championship set to kickoff

South Coast Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe champions of all three Youth Baseball Leagues in the City of New Bedford will take their talents to the field with the goal of crowning the best of the best. McCann & Son’s of the Whaling City Youth Baseball League, Local 59 of the South End Youth Athletic Association and LeBeau’s of the Greater New Bedford Youth Baseball will play a round robin format tournament beginning on Wednesday evening with the two teams with the best record after playing each other advancing to the City final next week.

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Of The Best#A Best#Youth Baseball Leagues#Mccann Son#Mccann Sons#Lebeau S Of Gnb
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy