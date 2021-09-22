New Bedford Youth Baseball City Championship set to kickoff

The champions of all three Youth Baseball Leagues in the City of New Bedford will take their talents to the field with the goal of crowning the best of the best. McCann & Son’s of the Whaling City Youth Baseball League, Local 59 of the South End Youth Athletic Association and LeBeau’s of the Greater New Bedford Youth Baseball will play a round robin format tournament beginning on Wednesday evening with the two teams with the best record after playing each other advancing to the City final next week.