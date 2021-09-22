Health Fusion: Fast food, kids and the pandemic's influence on eating habits
Fast food is fine every now and then, right? That's what results from a new poll show about parents' views on their kids' eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers conducted the poll to learn about pandemic-related lifestyle changes involving food. The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health revealed some interesting things.www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
Comments / 0