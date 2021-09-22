Hollister Police: One person hurt in afternoon shooting on Fourth Street
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One person is being treated at a local hospital after a shooting in Hollister that happened at the 1400 block of Fourth Street.
Police say the victim was found near the intersection of Miller Street and was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators have the area closed off as they follow up on the investigation.
This is a developing story
