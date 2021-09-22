CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollister, CA

Hollister Police: One person hurt in afternoon shooting on Fourth Street

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptbmH_0c3nyXkR00

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One person is being treated at a local hospital after a shooting in Hollister that happened at the 1400 block of Fourth Street.

Police say the victim was found near the intersection of Miller Street and was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have the area closed off as they follow up on the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14w4hH_0c3nyXkR00
Hollister Police investigating a shooting at Fourth and Miller in the city mid-afternoon

This is a developing story

The post Hollister Police: One person hurt in afternoon shooting on Fourth Street appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in Salinas shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) UPDATE Sept. 27, 2021 4:00 p.m. Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice confirmed the shooting was a homicide and the person shot is dead. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses. ORIGINAL STORY: Salinas Police are near W Lake Street,...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Victim hospitalized after apparent gang-related shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After responding to a shooting on Sunday at 2 a.m., Salinas Police reported two people were standing outside their vehicle near De La Torre Boulevard when a male dressed in black with a black face mask approached them and asked for their gang affiliation. When they didn't respond, the suspect shot the 24-year-old victim twice, striking him in the lower abs. The suspect fled eastbound and the victim's friend drove him to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital where he was taken to Natividad Medical Center for surgery and moved to the intensive care unit. Police said he's expected to survive.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

75-year-old Aptos man dies in car crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) UPDATE Sept. 27, 2021 5:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol reported that the 75-year-old man driving a 2008 Toyota Prius was stopped on Rogge Lane trying to enter State Route 129 westbound Friday at around 6:15 p.m. Coming in the opposite direction, a 38-year-old driver in 2001 Ford Excursion went into the westbound The post 75-year-old Aptos man dies in car crash appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three dismembered bodies, including a child, found in burning Texas dumpster

By Dakin Andone, CNN Three dismembered bodies — including a child — were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, according to the city’s police department. The bodies were “burned and heavily dismembered,” police said in a news release on Friday, adding there were “body parts unaccounted for.” Authorities have tentatively The post Three dismembered bodies, including a child, found in burning Texas dumpster appeared first on KION546.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
KION News Channel 5/46

Cal Fire CZU reports 3 deaths in 8 days near Davenport

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Over the past week, Santa Cruz County State Park teams have been on 3 missing person and bodies recovery missions in the 3-mile stretch of beaches near Davenport. On Sunday, September 13, a 26-year-old man from San Jose was swept by the ocean near Davenport. He was identified four days The post Cal Fire CZU reports 3 deaths in 8 days near Davenport appeared first on KION546.
DAVENPORT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
2K+
Followers
973
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy