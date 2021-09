Bedford – Herbert “Max” Abel, 74, of Bedford, passed away at 12:38 am on Monday, September 20, 2021, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born November 27, 1946, in French Lick, he was the son of Preston and Luella (Collins) Abel. He married Barbara Hall on July 30, 1966, and she preceded him in death. He retired from Cummins Engine Co. after thirty-one years of service. He was a retired pastor of the House of Prayer.