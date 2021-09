The MDI Volleyball Team honored their 3 seniors prior to their match with Hampden Academy on Thursday night, September 23rd at Bernard Parady Gymnasium. Senior Night is a special night. It's the opportunity to thank the Seniors for their hard work and efforts, for the role that they played in showing the underclassmen the "Trojan Way". It's also the opportunity to thank the parents for all the hours they spent transporting their children to and from practices and games, for the hours they spent on the sidelines cheering on the Trojan teams as well as for all the missed meals and meals on the go.

