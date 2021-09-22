"Explore 4-H Night" set for Oct. 5 at Walworth County Fairgrounds

Buy Now Rose Hammerstad, 5, cuddles up next to her animal named Seven Heaven while in the dairy barn on the first day of the Walworth County Fair. Anthony Wahl

ELKHORN

The “Explore 4-H Night” event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St.

Participants will learn about 4-H and speak to adult and youth members about the organization. People can also sample various hands-on activities that relate to 4-H projects. A Spanish language interpreter will be on-site.

Registration is not required, but the first 15 families registered before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, will receive a special participation prize at the door.

For more information or to register, call the Walworth County UW-Extension Office at 262-741-4951 or email deborah.harris@wisc.edu.