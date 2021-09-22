"Explore 4-H Night" set for Oct. 5 at Walworth County Fairgrounds
ELKHORN
The “Explore 4-H Night” event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St.
Participants will learn about 4-H and speak to adult and youth members about the organization. People can also sample various hands-on activities that relate to 4-H projects. A Spanish language interpreter will be on-site.
Registration is not required, but the first 15 families registered before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, will receive a special participation prize at the door.
For more information or to register, call the Walworth County UW-Extension Office at 262-741-4951 or email deborah.harris@wisc.edu.
