CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth County, WI

"Explore 4-H Night" set for Oct. 5 at Walworth County Fairgrounds

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfrDj_0c3nxm4f00
Buy Now Rose Hammerstad, 5, cuddles up next to her animal named Seven Heaven while in the dairy barn on the first day of the Walworth County Fair. Anthony Wahl

ELKHORN

The “Explore 4-H Night” event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St.

Participants will learn about 4-H and speak to adult and youth members about the organization. People can also sample various hands-on activities that relate to 4-H projects. A Spanish language interpreter will be on-site.

Registration is not required, but the first 15 families registered before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, will receive a special participation prize at the door.

For more information or to register, call the Walworth County UW-Extension Office at 262-741-4951 or email deborah.harris@wisc.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Walworth County, WI
Society
County
Walworth County, WI
Walworth County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Elkhorn, WI
Elkhorn, WI
Government
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Spanish Language#E Court St Participants
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
198
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy